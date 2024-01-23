Mark Ronson on Barbie Oscar nod: Margot Robbie put this whole thing together

Mark Ronson had championed Margot Robbie for putting Barbie together after he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the soundtrack for the blockbuster film.

Australian actress Robbie lost out on a best actress nomination on Tuesday but was given a nod for best picture as a producer of the highest-grossing film of last year.

British record producer Ronson and American musician Andrew Wyatt were named for consideration for an original song Academy Award for power ballad I’m Just Ken.

American singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell appeared in the same category for Barbie soundtrack song What Was I Made For?

Ronson also praised Greta Gerwig, who was overlooked in the director category, for “touching us at such a soulful level – and helped bring people back to the movies in droves while doing so” in an Instagram post.

Greta Gerwig was nominated for the adapted screenplay prize for the movie about the Mattel doll journeying to the real world alongside her husband and fellow screenwriter Noah Baumbach.

The film got a total of eight nods, behind Oppenheimer, which stormed ahead with 13 nominations.

Ronson also wrote on Instagram that Ryan Gosling, who played Ken and was given a supporting actor nomination, Wyatt and Sich Wolfgang Van Halen were “grateful and honoured to be recognized by our peers and heroes in the Academy music branch”.

He added: “We salute Ryan for bringing everything to it. AND Margot Robbie because there is no ‘just Ken, it’s Barbie AND Ken, she put this whole damn thing together and then gave a tour de force ‘make you laugh one second and cry the next’ performance that will go in the books.

Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie (PA)

“We love you… And once again, all praise to the brilliant Greta Gerwig who delivered a unprecedented kaleidoscopic vision of a warmer world that made us hurt from laughing while touching us at such a soulful level – and helped bring people back to the movies in droves while doing so.

“AND inspired all of us to do our best work ever. And to everyone who sang along in the theatre, in the car, at home or into their phone – you all got us here so thank you.”

In another Instagram post, Eilish wrote that “this means everything” to her and O’Connell, who both previously won the category for James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

She also expressed her “deepest gratitude” to Gerwig and Baumbach and thanked Ronson and Wyatt for “weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well”.

Eilish added: “And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song. We are truly honoured. Thank you. Billie and Finneas.”

Meanwhile, the writer-director of Past Lives, about childhood friends who reunite in adulthood after one of them moves away to the US from South Korea, said in a statement she is “overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude” for her debut film’s two Oscar nods.

Celine Song said: “Some of the experience working on a debut film is secretly questioning if you belong, if people will support your vision. It has been equal parts scary and rewarding to make this film and release it into the world.

“It is with immense gratitude to those who championed my vision that I now get to be among these giants of screenwriting.”

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.