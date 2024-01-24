Barbie star Ryan Gosling addresses Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie star Ryan Gosling addresses Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snubs

By Press Association
Barbie star Ryan Gosling addresses Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snubs (Ian West/PA)
Barbie star Ryan Gosling addresses Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snubs (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Gosling has spoken about his disappointment that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed in two major categories during the Oscars nominations.

The actor, who was nominated for his supporting role as Ken in the box office juggernaut, said he was “so happy” for co-star America Ferrera who received a nod for best supporting actress for her performance as Gloria.

Gerwig was snubbed of a nod for best director, but was named alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay while Robbie lost out on a best actress nomination but was recognised for best picture as a producer.

Oscars-Snubs and Surprises
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie with director Greta Gerwig on the set of Barbie (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros Pictures/AP)

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling said in a statement shared with US outlets.

“And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

Gosling described it as an “understatement” to say he is disappointed that Gerwig and Robbie were not nominated in their respective categories.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.

“Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,” he added.

His statement comes after British record producer Mark Ronson also championed the pair for putting Barbie together, after he and Andrew Wyatt received an Oscar nod for best original song for power ballad I’m Just Ken.

He added: “We salute Ryan (Gosling) for bringing everything to it. AND Margot Robbie because there is no ‘just Ken, it’s Barbie AND Ken, she put this whole damn thing together and then gave a tour de force ‘make you laugh one second and cry the next’ performance that will go in the books.