Mother of Brianna Ghey brands her killers as ‘cowards’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother of Brianna Ghey brands her killers as ‘cowards’

By Press Association
The mother of Brianna Ghey has branded her two murderers as ‘cowards’ (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
The mother of Brianna Ghey has branded her two murderers as ‘cowards’ (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

The mother of Brianna Ghey has branded her two teenage murderers as “cowards”.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife to her head, neck and chest after she was lured to a park near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 2023.

Her killers, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both tried to blame each other for the stabbing but were found guilty of murder last month at Manchester Crown Court.

Esther Ghey
Esther Ghey wants the minimum custodial terms for her daughter’s killers to be ‘as long as possible’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Next week, girl X and boy Y – who were aged 15 at the time – will be named when a judge will hand out life sentences and set the minimum terms they must serve in custody before they can be considered for release.

On Wednesday, Esther Ghey, the mother of the transgender teenager, said she wanted those minimum terms to be “as long as possible”.

In an interview on ITV1’s Good Morning Britain, she said: “I don’t know whether justice will ever be done for Brianna. It would be nice to have her back home. That would be justice for me but obviously, that isn’t going to happen.

“Knowing that they are going to prison and they are going to have a long time, if not forever, is a massive relief because during the trial it was a rollercoaster of emotion as you always had that little seed of doubt that maybe the jury would come to the decision that they were not guilty. So hearing that guilty plea – it was just a massive sense of relief.

“The fact that they both pointed the finger at each other shows that they are cowards really and it shows the character of each of them. Maybe if they had admitted or shown a little remorse, I may have felt some sympathy for them.”

Ms Ghey has launched a campaign, Peace in Mind, in memory of Brianna, which aims to support children to process and deal with negative emotions in a healthy way.

She said: “When Brianna was here she actually struggled with her mental health. She was self-harming, she had an eating disorder, she had anxiety. So she was so complex because on one side she was such a confident person but on the other side she had all these difficulties.

“Because of my experience with Brianna, I wanted to help other young people so we started the ‘Peace in Mind’ campaign and we are so close to the target now.

“We are hoping to get a mental health coach in every school in Warrington and we are hoping to get this spread out across England as well. I am in talks with our local MP and hopefully, we are going to get it in Parliament.”