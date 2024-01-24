Unions press Chris Heaton-Harris to release funds for public sector workers’ pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions press Chris Heaton-Harris to release funds for public sector workers' pay

By Press Association
The unions made the call after an estimated 170,000 public sector workers last week took part in a strike over pay (PA)
The unions made the call after an estimated 170,000 public sector workers last week took part in a strike over pay (PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been urged to release money for public sector worker pay awards.

The unions made the call after an estimated 170,000 public sector workers last week took part in a strike over pay.

Nurses, teachers, health support workers, transport workers and civil servants were among those who took part in the walk-outs.

Mr Heaton-Harris laid new legislation in the House of Commons on Wednesday to extend the deadline for the resumption of the Stormont Assembly to February 8.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

He previously said the money for public sector pay awards can be released when the Assembly and Executive is restored.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy said regardless of what happens in terms of the political stalemate at Stormont, the funds for public sector pay awards should be released now.

“Last week saw 170,000 public servants make salary sacrifices, lining out in the cold streets on picket lines, talking part in marches and rallies, in search of pay justice,” he said.

“Their hopes as expressed across the North and on the airwaves are genuine and deserve to be addressed today and not strung out for another fortnight.

Gerry Murphy, assistant general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (PA)

“We welcome that an amendment to today’s Westminster legislation will call on the Secretary of State to unlock the financial package he has withheld from the NI Department of Finance.

“Talks between trade unions and public sector employers must begin immediately so workers can reap the rewards of their principled resistance to these shameful political games.

“This should not depend upon whipped votes at Westminster by MPs from all parts of the UK. If anything, today’s Parliamentary theatre underscores the need for locally accountable politicians making decisions in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“Regardless of what happens between now and February 8, Chris Heaton-Harris must move immediately to release the money to meet the overdue wage bill of our public servants.

“Society must now engage in a serious discussion on how NI is financed and the trade union movement is ready to be part of those discussions.

“After last week, it would be unthinkable for our political class to try and progress without us.”