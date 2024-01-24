Inquest into killing of man in Co Londonderry in 1986 set to resume next month

A fresh inquest into the killing of a man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago is set to resume next month.

Francis Bradley, 20, was shot in an incident involving soldiers near Toomebridge on February 18 1986.

At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member. However, his name was later added to the organisation’s “roll of honour”.

In 2010, then attorney general John Larkin KC ordered a fresh inquest into the killing.

The inquest opened in April and heard from a number of witnesses.

It is being heard in modular format, with the opening tranche of evidence that was not considered controversial in the initial hearings before being adjourned.

A review hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard that statements have been collected from soldiers who fired shots during the incident, and of a delay in a specialist ballistics report.

There was also a discussion around the scope of the inquest.

Karen Quinlivan KC, acting for the next of kin, said the coroner is entitled to have a scope that is broader than the ultimate verdict, adding the remit is “essentially a coronial discretionary matter”.

But she also said that the High Court is going to look at the “article 2 applicability in this inquest”, in reference to a potentially enhanced inquest often seen in cases where there is a allegation against the actions of the State.

Coroner Peter Irvine said the inquest will resume as planned on February 5.