Inquest into killing of man in Co Londonderry in 1986 set to resume next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Inquest into killing of man in Co Londonderry in 1986 set to resume next month

By Press Association
A meteorological expert is set to be among the witnesses when an inquest into the killing of the man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago resumes (Handout/PA)
A meteorological expert is set to be among the witnesses when an inquest into the killing of the man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago resumes (Handout/PA)

A fresh inquest into the killing of a man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago is set to resume next month.

Francis Bradley, 20, was shot in an incident involving soldiers near Toomebridge on February 18 1986.

At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member. However, his name was later added to the organisation’s “roll of honour”.

In 2010, then attorney general John Larkin KC ordered a fresh inquest into the killing.

The inquest opened in April and heard from a number of witnesses.

It is being heard in modular format, with the opening tranche of evidence that was not considered controversial in the initial hearings before being adjourned.

A review hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard that statements have been collected from soldiers who fired shots during the incident, and of a delay in a specialist ballistics report.

There was also a discussion around the scope of the inquest.

Karen Quinlivan KC, acting for the next of kin, said the coroner is entitled to have a scope that is broader than the ultimate verdict, adding the remit is “essentially a coronial discretionary matter”.

But she also said that the High Court is going to look at the “article 2 applicability in this inquest”, in reference to a potentially enhanced inquest often seen in cases where there is a allegation against the actions of the State.

Coroner Peter Irvine said the inquest will resume as planned on February 5.