Delilah, the oldest gorilla in the UK, dies at Belfast Zoo

By Press Association
Belfast Zoo marked Delilah’s 60th birthday last year (Belfast Zoo/PA)
The oldest gorilla in the UK and one of the oldest in the world has died at Belfast Zoo.

Delilah, who previously featured on the show Animal Magic with Johnny Morris, had been at the zoo for 32 years.

Her death was announced just months after the zoo marked her 60th birthday.

In recent years, the gorilla had been kept on a specialised diet and received baby porridge with her medication each morning.

A statement from Belfast Zoo said: “A pro-active approach ensured any issue was addressed quickly and treated by the veterinary team, who were in constant contact with the keepers.

“The keeping team also insisted on maintaining Delilah’s activity levels in her later years through enrichment and interactions.

“This allowed Delilah to maintain her fitness and her role within her family group, which was crucial in ensuring she lived a long and happy life.”

However, after recently suffering from a chest infection the decision was taken to put the gorilla to sleep to prevent further decline in her condition.

The statement said: “The team is deeply saddened by her loss. During her 32 years at Belfast Zoo, Delilah was a character and was loved by keepers and visitors.

“Visitors to the zoo over the years have delighted in watching Delilah playing with the young gorillas and much to their surprise going up to the highest point of the climbing frame.

“Delilah arrived at Belfast in 1992 and was part of the first gorilla group here.

“Prior to her time at Belfast Zoo, Delilah charmed the nation on the hit show Animal Magic with Johnny Morris, drawing attention to the Western Lowland Gorilla and teaching the public about this remarkable species.”

Western Lowland Gorillas are listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Zoo curator Julie Mansell said: “Delilah was a character who had been at Belfast Zoo for many years.

“She was never one to miss out on a group tussle and thoroughly enjoyed the company of the youngsters and was good at keeping them in line.

“Although she did have her more grumpy moments anyone who worked with her quickly grew very fond of her.

“Because of her advanced years we knew this day would come but it is still a difficult time for everyone who was involved with Delilah during her life at Belfast.”