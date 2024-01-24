Web designer who killed woman in speedboat crash on first date free from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Web designer who killed woman in speedboat crash on first date free from prison

By Press Association
Shepherd was released from prison in Staffordshire on Tuesday. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been released from prison after he was jailed for six years over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown on their first date.

The 36-year-old, who according to the Mirror was an inmate at HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire, walked free on Tuesday, sources confirmed.

Ms Brown died in December 2015 after she was thrown from the boat when it capsized on the River Thames after hitting a submerged tree trunk.

Charlotte Brown
Charlotte Brown was thrown into the Thames after Shepherd’s speedboat hit a submerged tree trunk (Metropolitan Police/PA)

She and Shepherd had been drinking champagne before he took her on the ill-fated boat trip past the Houses of Parliament.

He was plucked from the Thames alive, but Ms Brown was found unconscious and unresponsive and died later in hospital.

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, then went on the run, and was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence after an Old Bailey trial in 2018.

The family of Charlotte Brown, (left to right) mother Roz Wickens, sisters Vicky and Katie Brown and father Graham Brown.
The family of Charlotte Brown (Victoria Jones/PA)

The following year he handed himself in to police in Tbilisi, Georgia, and was brought back to the UK, where he was also handed a four-year-jail term for attacking a barman, to run at the same time as his six-year sentence.

He was convicted of wounding with intent for hitting former soldier David Beech with a vodka bottle after being asked to leave The White Hart Hotel in Newton Abbot, Devon, in March 2018.

In July 2020, appeal judges found that the 78 days he spent in custody in Georgia should count as time served, meaning an earlier release date than would originally have been expected.