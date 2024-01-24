Fall in number of police officers in England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fall in number of police officers in England and Wales

By Press Association
The number of police officers in England and Wales has fallen, months after the Government hailed a campaign to hire thousands of recruits (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The number of police officers in England and Wales has fallen, months after the Government hailed a campaign to hire thousands of recruits.

The headcount of officers stood at 149,164 at the end of September 2023, down 402 from 149,566 at the end of March, Home Office figures show.

While this is still above the total of 144,346 a year earlier in September 2022, it means headcount is no longer at the highest level since current records began in 2003.

There has been a similar drop in the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) officers in England and Wales, which stood at 147,098 at the end of September 2023, down from a record 147,430 in March, although higher than 142,146 the year before.

The fall in FTE officers brings to an end a long run of consecutive half-yearly increases that began in 2018.

FTE is the standard measure for comparing workforce figures, but the Home Office also records headcount numbers and used this as its preferred method for reporting progress on its recent campaign to hire 20,000 officers in England and Wales – a target that was met in March 2023.

The Home Office said the new workforce figures show the total number of officers is still above the headcount target and “maintains the additional 20,000 police officers recruited”.

The figures also show a drop of 343 in the FTE number of National Crime Agency (NCA) officers between March and September 2023.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “On a day of more Tory infighting, these are bombshell statistics that show the Conservatives cannot be trusted to keep our streets or our borders safe.

“Not content with cutting bobbies on the beat from our local communities, they are now cutting NCA officers too – the law enforcement body responsible for smashing the smuggling gangs operating in the Channel.”

If her party was voted into power, Ms Cooper vowed it would “restore order to the border, establish a new police unit to smash the smuggler gangs and put neighbourhood police back on our streets to keep our local communities safe.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

It is too early to know if the drop in officers in the latest figures is the start of a trend or a one-off decrease.

The number of full-time equivalent police officers in England and Wales rose during the first decade of the century, peaking at 144,353 at the end of September 2009.

The total then began to fall, dropping steadily during the 2010s until it hit a low of 121,929 at the end of September 2017.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said in September 2019 the Government was committing to recruit 20,000 police officers in England and Wales – based on headcount – by the end of March 2023.

This target was set against a baseline of 128,433 officers, meaning the latest headcount figure of 149,164 still represents an increase on the baseline of more than 20,000.