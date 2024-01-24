More than 12,000 customers still without power after storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 12,000 customers still without power after storms

By Press Association
ESB Network technician Chris Doherty works to restore power at the site of a fallen tree in Kilcock, Co Kildare (Brian Lawless/PA)

Approximately 12,000 homes and businesses remain without power across the Republic of Ireland following storms Isha and Jocelyn.

The areas most affected are predominantly in counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Cavan and Longford.

During the worst stages of the stormy spell, more than 235,000 customers were without power.

Irish electricity supply company ESB said significant progress has been made over the last 48 hours.

Winter weather Jan 24th 2024
ESB Network technicians Dave Darcy (left) and Chris Doherty work to restore power (Brian Lawless/PA)

Crews are working through faults on the low voltage network that have primarily affected single homes and small clusters of customers.

It said all available company and contractor resources have been deployed, with additional crews arriving from the UK on Wednesday evening.

More than 50 skilled personnel from the UK National Grid Electricity Distribution and UK Power Networks will be deployed in the worst-affected areas from Thursday morning.

ESB said it is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.    

In a statement it added: “We again apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life this causes, and thank customers across the country, especially those who will be without power again overnight, for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power.”

Earlier on Wednesday, NIE Networks said power had been restored to more than 52,000 customers since Sunday evening in Northern Ireland.

However, 1,200 remained without power on Wednesday morning.