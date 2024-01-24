Walking With The Wounded co-founder ‘super chuffed’ to be made an OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Walking With The Wounded co-founder ‘super chuffed’ to be made an OBE

By Press Association
Simon Daglish after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Simon Daglish after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The co-founder of the Walking With The Wounded military charity said he is “super chuffed and slightly amazed” to have been made an OBE.

Simon Daglish, 59, of Battersea, south-west London, who has raised around £10 million for various organisations including Tommy’s, the pregnancy charity, said: “It has been an amazing journey and I have been deeply honoured to be recognised.”

Speaking after collecting his honour for his charitable services from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Mr Daglish said: “Ed Parker and I founded Walking With The Wounded in 2010 and we never really felt it would be as big as it is.

“Within a year we realised we had something that had caught the public’s imagination.

“Then we realised we were really able to help people. We were able to help people who were devastated by war and give them new hope – that was the most amazing thing.

“When people join the Army, they are incredibly active and that is the nature of the gig but if you lose one of your legs or your arms you can feel that the world is over.

“What we hope to do is to give people back that hope and let them know they can still achieve great things regardless of what has happened to you in life.”

With other Walking With The Wounded fundraisers as the trained for trek to the North Pole in 2011
Mr Daglish, second left, with other Walking With The Wounded fundraisers as the trained for trek to the North Pole in 2011 (PA)

Mr Daglish, who is deputy commercial managing director at ITV, has walked unsupported to the North Pole and South Pole twice, rowed across the Irish Sea and completed the ultramarathon Marathon De Sables as part of his work with the military charity.

Through these expeditions he has “seen people have the confidence to know they can try to live a normal life”, adding it is “an extraordinary thing to see”.

Mr Daglish believes he may have “one more expedition” in him but will need to seek his wife Emma’s approval because such treks can be dangerous.

Simon Daglish with his family, including son Felix
Simon Daglish with his family, including son Felix (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His work with Tommy’s, a pregnancy and baby loss charity that funds research into stillbirth, premature birth and miscarriage, has been driven by personal experience.

His youngest son Felix was born prematurely, suffered a brain haemorrhage and uses a wheelchair.

Mr Daglish added: “When Felix was born, he wasn’t healthy. I could not change what happened to Felix but I felt there had to be ways to stop it from happening to other people.

“It meant that our aim was to raise as much money as we possibly could for Tommy’s to fund research into premature births.”