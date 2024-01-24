‘It’s mostly tears’ – Ryan Reynolds ends filming on Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds ended filming in the UK on the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3 saying the cast have battled the weather and Hollywood acting strikes to finish the Marvel film.

The Canadian-born actor, who plays antihero Wade Wilson/Deadpool, announced following recent storms Isha and Jocelyn that shooting for the third instalment in the franchise had ended.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Hugh Jackman in the stands watching Wrexham play (Jacob King/PA)

Filming in England, which took place in Norfolk, Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire and London, was halted for several months due to strike action by the Sag-Aftra union last year.

On Wednesday, Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears.

“A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect.

“I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th.”

Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero will be joined this time by Hugh Jackman returning as bad-tempered and almost indestructible Wolverine.

Jackman wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie.

“Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect

“I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave. @deadpoolmovie.”

Jackman has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he has a brief uncredited scene, and in three spin-off films including Logan.

There was also a glimpse of Wolverine in 2018’s Deadpool 2 and he is expected to be a big character in Deadpool 3, which is directed by Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

During his time filming, Jackman has gone to see Wrexham AFC, which is co-owned by Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds had also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as a swordfighter named Wade who is disfigured like Deadpool in the movies of the same name but has a different backstory.

Deadpool 3 is set to land in cinemas on July 23.