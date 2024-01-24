Police should have done more to arrest killer before he struck – senior officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police should have done more to arrest killer before he struck – senior officer

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of Valdo Calocane who was branded a ‘monster’ by families of his victims (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Nottinghamshire Police should have done more to arrest Valdo Calocane before he stabbed three people to death on the city’s streets, a senior officer said.

Calocane was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he “deliberately and mercilessly” stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

The 32-year-old, formerly of Forest Fields, Nottingham, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday at the city’s Crown Court for three counts of manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder – relating to pedestrians he targeted on the same evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, who led the overall policing response to the incidents, said in a statement released by Nottinghamshire Police that the force had engaged with Calocane on a number of occasions between 2020 and 2022, mostly when supporting NHS staff.

In September 2021, police were requested to help section Calocane under the Mental Health Act and transported him to Highbury Hospital. During the incident, the defendant assaulted an officer.

In August 2022, Calocane was reported for summons and was due to attend court in September for that assault, but failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

“The defendant was never arrested for that warrant which was still outstanding at the point of his arrest in June 2023,” Mr Griffin said.

“I have personally reviewed this matter and we should have done more to arrest him.

Valdo Calocane
Calocane’s defence barrister said he was ‘stalked down’ by schizophrenia (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“However, because of the circumstance prevailing, at the time of the alleged assault, in my opinion it is highly unlikely that he would have received a custodial sentence.

“Of course, an arrest might have triggered a route back into mental health services but, as we have seen from his previous encounters with those services, it seems unlikely that he would have engaged in this process.”

Mr Griffin said the “devastating impact” of the “dreadful attacks” of June 13 are “immeasurable”.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar's family outside court
The family of Grace O’Malley-Kumar arriving at Nottingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

On Tuesday, Calocane was branded “wicked”, a “monster” and a “menace to society” by family members of the three people he killed, as they delivered emotional impact statements and urged judge Mr Justice Turner to hand the defendant the harshest sentence possible.

Offering mitigation on behalf of Calocane on Wednesday, defence barrister Peter Joyce KC urged Mr Justice Turner not to consider a whole-life order.

Mr Joyce said schizophrenia had “stalked down” a man of previously impeccable character and behaviour.

Calocane pleaded guilty to three counts each of manslaughter and attempted murder.