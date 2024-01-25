Triple killer Valdo Calocane is most evil person on the planet – victim’s son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Triple killer Valdo Calocane is most evil person on the planet – victim’s son

By Press Association
Valdo Calocane admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A man who “brutally massacred” three people in Nottingham is the “most evil person on the planet”, one of the victim’s sons has said ahead of the killer’s sentencing.

Valdo Calocane, 32, was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, to death with a dagger in Nottingham in the early hours of last June 13.

The killer, a graduate of the University of Nottingham, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday at the city’s Crown Court after admitting the manslaughter of the three victims by reason of diminished responsibility.

He also admitted three counts of attempted murder relating to pedestrians he deliberately targeted with a van he had stolen from Mr Coates.

Court artist sketch of Valdo Calocane (second right), appearing in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court
Court artist sketch of Valdo Calocane (second right), appearing in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Speaking to the BBC ahead of his sentencing, Mr Coates’s son James said he feels “hatred” towards his father’s killer.

He said: “He is, to me, the most evil person on this planet. He went out and brutally massacred three people and then attempted to kill another three, but luckily he was caught.”

Lee Coates, another of the school caretaker’s sons, said he was “super angry” but trying to stay composed as Calocane’s sentencing continues for a third day.

He described his actions as “calculated and premeditated”, adding: “He has to spend his life behind bars, otherwise we have been let down once again by this country and this judicial system.”

Judge Mr Justice Turner, who will sentence Calocane, will decide between imposing a “hybrid” life sentence with a hospital direction or a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

On Wednesday, Calocane’s barrister Peter Joyce KC urged the judge not to consider a whole-life order, saying paranoid schizophrenia is an “unwanted visitor” which “stalked down” a man of previously impeccable character and behaviour.