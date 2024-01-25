CCTV issued of triple-killer’s arrest and ‘brutal’ journey around Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CCTV issued of triple-killer’s arrest and ‘brutal’ journey around Nottingham

By Press Association
Valdo Calocane was arrested 90 minutes after the first killings (Notts Police/PA)
CCTV released by police after triple-killer Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order shows his victims Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber walking home from a night out, moments before he emerged from the shadows to attack them.

Footage issued by Nottinghamshire Police also showed Calocane deliberately steering towards pedestrian Wayne Birkett, who was hit from behind and suffered two skull fractures and a broken pelvis.

The footage also caught Calocane arriving at Nottingham station and taking a tram to the city’s Wilkinson Street, before walking around the city.

At 3.03am on June 13 he is known to have turned off his mobile phone, failing to switch it on again until more than 90 minutes later.

At 3.11am he was caught on CCTV, which has not been released, loitering in an alleyway until about 3.29am.

Cameras on Nottingham’s Ilkeston Road, an area popular with students, caught Grace and Barnaby, both 19, walking unhindered along a pavement moments before Calocane emerged from the shadows to attack them at around 4am.

Witness evidence read to Nottingham Crown Court described “an awful, blood-curdling scream” as Calocane, dressed all in black, inflicted at least ten stab wounds on Barnaby and then 23 separate dagger wounds on Grace.

The University of Nottingham students both suffered wounds to the chest and abdomen, and were pronounced dead at hospital.

Valdo Calocane
The court heard Valdo Calocane dressed in black before the attacks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Investigations revealed Grace tried to fight off Calocane as he attacked Barnaby, with one witness telling police the attack was “merciless and brutal”, and the attacker headed towards the city centre “so calm and just walked away like nothing had happened”.

Calocane then walked slowly through the Radford area to Mapperley Park, ringing his brother at 4.52am to say “This will be the last time I speak to you. Take the family out of the country”.

Asked if he was going to do something stupid, Calocane told his brother: “It’s already done.”

CCTV of Grace O'Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber
CCTV of Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber shortly before they were both killed (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

At 5.04am a camera on a residential hostel captured him trying to gain entry through a ground floor window.

After being punched by a resident through the window, Calocane “retreated” and made his way to nearby Magdala Road, where he attacked and killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, around ten minutes later.

CCTV also shows Calocane swerving to hit Mr Birkett from behind in Milton Street at 5.23am and driving onto a pedestrian island in Upper Parliament Street to mow down two other pedestrians seven minutes later.

Officers in a marked police vehicle then pursued the van along Alfreton Road, towards Forest Road and then onto Bentinck Road, where the vehicle stopped and was boxed in.

Valdo Calocane
Valdo Calocane retreated from a hostel after being punched by a resident (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Calocane produced a knife but two officers deployed their Tasers, which caused the defendant to drop the weapon into the van’s footwell. He was then arrested at 5.35am, more than 90 minutes after the first killings.

During the Crown’s opening of the case, prosecution KC Karim Khalil said: “The defendant’s hands and clothing were bloodstained.

“A rucksack was recovered. The defendant was taken to Nottingham Custody Suite off Radford Road, where his detention was authorised.

“The defendant was interviewed three times on 14th June 2023, once on 15th June 2023, and then once on 16th June 2023, all in the presence of his solicitor. The defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions asked.”

Calocane, formerly of addresses in Burford Road and Derwent Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder at an earlier hearing.