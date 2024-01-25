Foreign Office warns man against entering Algeria for Africa fundraising run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign Office warns man against entering Algeria for Africa fundraising run

By Press Association
Russ Cook has been warned against running across Algeria (Russ Cook/PA)
A man running the length of Africa for charity has been warned by the UK Foreign Office to avoid travelling through Algeria because of safety concerns.

Russ Cook, from Worthing in West Sussex, has covered more than 7,500 miles in 279 days, but announced this week his challenge was “hanging in the balance” after facing visa issues at the Algerian border with Mauritania – adding there is “no other way” for him to reach the northern tip of Africa.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office(FCDO) commended Mr Cook’s efforts but said his visa issue is “a matter for the issuing country”.

It also claimed it had previously issued travel advice to him advising against travel through “dangerous areas”.

Russ Cook
Russ Cook said that he hopes to inspire others to challenge themselves through taking on the running adventure (Russ Cook/PA)

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We commend the efforts of Russ Cook in aid of charity and his achievements so far.

“We have provided him with our travel advice, which clearly sets out the risks involved travelling through these dangerous areas, to where we clearly advise against all travel.

“Our travel advice is just that, advice, and it is up to individuals to decide whether to follow it. Visa applications are a matter for the issuing country.”

Mr Cook appears to remain optimistic about the situation.

In response to the FCDO’s comments, he said on X, formerly Twitter: “Not ideal news but we will find a way.”

The marathoner, who is an adventure running guide at The Running Charity, is aiming to travel across the northern part of Africa and previously said reaching Algeria is “the only option we’ve got”.

In a video he posted to X on Tuesday, Mr Cook explained his challenge is “hanging in the balance”.

He said: “I’ve been on the road for 278 days and ran 12,000km through 13 different countries and raised over £140,000 for charity.

“But it is all hanging in the balance, to be honest, on whether Algeria will give us permission to cross this border with Mauritania.”

On Wednesday, Mr Cook posted an update about his visa situation and thanked his followers for supporting his journey.

“The support on yesterday’s post about our problems getting an Algeria visa was incredible,” he said on X.

“Massive thank you to everyone pushing that out far and wide. I will update you as soon as we have anything.”

Mr Cook is running in aid of The Running Charity and so far has raised more than £144,000.