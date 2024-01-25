Mission to detect cosmic ripples gets the green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mission to detect cosmic ripples gets the green light

By Press Association
Mission to detect cosmic ripples gets the green light (Nasa/C Henze)
The European Space Agency (Esa) has given the green light for the first mission to detect and study gravitational waves from space.

Designed to detect the ripples caused by the collision of supermassive black holes, the Lisa (Laser Interferometer-Space Antenna) mission is the most expensive and complex Esa mission to-date.

It will see three spacecraft trail Earth in its orbit around the Sun, forming a triangle in space.

Each side of the triangle will be 1.5 million miles (2.5 million km) long – more than six times the Earth-Moon distance, and the spacecraft will fire laser beams at each other over this distance in a bid to pick up gravitational waves.

The launch of the three spacecraft is planned for 2035, on an Ariane 6 rocket.

Philippe Jetzer, a professor of gravitation and astrophysics at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, said: “Lisa will provide us with a new view of the universe.

“We hope to gain new insights into its origins and development – such as how the Big Bang came about.

“Perhaps, we will also find out whether Einstein’s theory of relativity is valid across the board, or whether there are any deviations that would give us new insights into the fundamental laws of physics.”

Lisa will detect, across the entire Universe, the ripples in spacetime caused when huge black holes at the centres of galaxies collide.

This will enable scientists to trace the origin of these monstrous objects, and chart how they grow to be millions of times more massive than the Sun.

The mission is poised to capture the predicted gravitational ringing from the initial moments of the universe and offer a direct glimpse into the very first seconds after the Big Bang.

A gravitational wave is an invisible ripple in space that travels at the speed of light.

These waves squeeze and stretch anything in their path as they pass by.

In 2015, scientists detected gravitational waves for the very first time, using the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) on Earth.

Lisa project scientist Oliver Jennrich, said: “For centuries we have been studying our cosmos through capturing light.

“Coupling this with the detection of gravitational waves is bringing a totally new dimension to our perception of the Universe.

“If we imagine that, so far, with our astrophysics missions, we have been watching the cosmos like a silent movie, capturing the ripples of spacetime with Lisa will be a real game-changer, like when sound was added to motion pictures.”

More than 120 research institutions across Europe and the United States are involved in the Lisa mission.

The formal adoption of the mission recognises that the mission concept and technology are sufficiently advanced, and gives the go-ahead to build the instruments and spacecraft.

This work will start in January 2025 once a European industrial contractor has been chosen.