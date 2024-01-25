Father taken to hospital by police weeks before Costessey deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father taken to hospital by police weeks before Costessey deaths

By Press Association
Bartlomiej Kuczynski was taken to an emergency department on the same day a missing person report was filed from his home address (Joe Giddens/PA)
A father was taken to hospital by police weeks before he was found dead with his sister-in-law and two children.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, was found with a stab wound to his neck at a house in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday.

Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, Jasmin Kuczynska, 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, eight, were found with stab wounds to their necks at the same property. Their deaths are being treated as murder.

Mr Kuczynski’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killings.

It has emerged that Mr Kuczynski was taken to the emergency department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by police on December 14, the same day that a missing person report was filed from his home address.

He then left the unit after he was assessed as having “mental capacity”, the hospital said in a statement.

“We can confirm that the patient was taken to the emergency department by police on December 14,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Costessey incident
Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, was found with a stab wound to his neck at a house in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday (Sam Russell/PA)

“Following a comprehensive clinical assessment, the patient was assessed as having mental capacity and he left the unit before being reviewed again by the team.”

The four bodies were discovered by police at a house in Allan Bedford Crescent at around 7.15am on Friday after a 999 call from a member of the public.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.

A man had earlier called 999 from the property at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property
Police attended the scene in Costessey (Joe Giddens/PA)

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the first 999 call on Friday, which did not result in the deployment of officers, and over police contact at the address on December 14, relating to the missing person inquiry.

On Tuesday, IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on January 19.

“During that call, the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused.

“He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

“At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

“Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead.

“Following a mandatory referral from the force we have decided to investigate and will be examining if the force’s handling of the contact they had with the man was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.”