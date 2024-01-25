Man jailed for 13 years for directing and paying for sexual abuse of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for 13 years for directing and paying for sexual abuse of children

By Press Association
Matthew Bower, from Swanley in Kent, who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison (NCA)
A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for encouraging and paying for the sexual abuse of young children around the world.

Matthew Bower, from Swanley in Kent, directed abuse of young girls by their female family members for pictures and live streams in exchange for money in the US and Romania.

National Crime Agency officers launched an investigation after information received from the FBI.

Officers discovered the 52-year-old paid one woman £6,000 over a six-year period, the majority for the explicit content.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old from the US, reported the abuse in 2017 – which prompted Bower’s arrest.

NCA officers also found Bower had contacted a number of children online via Skype, including two girls from the US, aged eight and 15, and encouraged them to send naked photos and perform sex acts on camera.

Bower first denied his crimes, saying he had been hacked, before pleading guilty to 15 offences including causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making more than 1,700 indecent images of children.

The acts were committed over a period of nine years between 2008 and 2017.

NCA senior investigating officer Jen Cruickshank said: “Bower is clearly a dangerous individual who has a depraved sexual interest in children.

“For a significant period of time, he actively sought people online – both adults and children – whom he could coerce into sending him abuse material for his sexual gratification.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the victims who bravely spoke about the abuse they had suffered. The initial victim report was the catalyst for this investigation and ultimately led to us being able to identify Bower and ensure further victims were safeguarded.”

Bower was given an extended sentence at Croydon Crown Court.