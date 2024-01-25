Progress can only be made in N Ireland by taking risks, say veteran journalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Progress can only be made in N Ireland by taking risks, say veteran journalists

By Press Association
Veteran journalists Ken Reid (left) and Stephen Grimason (right) were honoured by the Queen’s University Belfast for services to journalism (Rebecca Black/PA)
Veteran journalists Ken Reid (left) and Stephen Grimason (right) were honoured by the Queen's University Belfast for services to journalism (Rebecca Black/PA)

Progress can only be made by taking risks, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known political journalists has said.

Former UTV political editor Ken Reid and BBC Northern Ireland political editor Stephen Grimason were speaking as they were honoured for services to journalism by the Queen’s University Belfast.

The two men, who covered some of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process, were presented with Chancellor’s Medals at a special ceremony on Thursday evening.

It comes as the Stormont Assembly remains collapsed after almost two years while the DUP refuses to participate until unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed by the UK government.

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been in talks with the UK government (PA)

Speculation has been growing in recent days that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party is inching closer to a deal with the Government which could pave the way for the resumption of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Mr Reid commented: “You don’t make progress in Northern Ireland unless you take risks – that’s the lesson (of the peace process), and people, I think, have become safety first, and I think that’s a problem.

“People will have to take risks again. It took 18 months for the Assembly to get going. Ever since then the Assembly has been completely fragile so in order to overcome that, you have to get people to take risks, perhaps look at the set-up of how the Assembly is run, but if they don’t then the thing is in danger.”

Mr Grimason added: “Leadership is a lonely command, and the tide of Northern Irish politics goes in and out. If you’re not careful, if you don’t lead you could be left on the beach, and I think that’s the problem facing Jeffrey at the moment.”

Mr Reid said it is “very frustrating… to see the thing slipping away if they don’t take it on, take risks and get in there again”.

Mr Grimason, originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh, and Mr Reid, originally from Belfast, first met while working as young journalists at former newspaper the Belfast News.

They continued to work as colleagues at the News Letter before becoming rivals as political correspondents at UTV and BBC Northern Ireland.

Mr Grimason later went on to work for the Stormont administration as director of communications.

He described leaving journalism as “a bit of a wrench” but said he had a “seat at the table for an awful lot of pretty dramatic Executive meetings”.

Recently both men have spoken of their battles with cancer and have received well wishes from former prime minister Tony Blair among others.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Reid recalled covering atrocities including an IRA bomb attack at Narrow Water in Co Down in 1979 when 18 soldiers were killed.

Warrenpoint Bomb/Army truck
The remains of an Army truck which caught the full force of an IRA bomb at Warrenpoint, County Down, in 1979 (PA)

“I remember leaving there and smelling the stench of death, and then the sectarian murders, we experienced that, but then we had the delight of experiencing a political process which turned into a peace process and the development of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Reid said.

Mr Grimason added: “Ken and I had the best of it. We were there for all the really significant moments but also we saw the beginning of the end in terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We saw so many horrible scenes like the bookies murders on the Ormeau Road and Teebane. I was the first reporter at Teebane. In the end I think that the big success of the peace process was that actually peace, or an imperfect version of it, did win through.”