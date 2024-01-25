Teenager charged with murder of man who died after traffic lights ‘altercation’

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted in an “altercation” at a set of traffic lights.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was treated by emergency services at the scene in Didsbury, Manchester, in the early hours of Tuesday, but died a short time later in hospital.

Noraiz Kamal, 18, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force responded to an incident that occurred at the junction near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury, involving people in separate vehicles.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson, of the GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Sadiq’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation.

“As a result of our inquiries, a male has been charged with murder, however the investigation is still in its early stages.

“There are still a number of people who we believe were present at the scene that we would like to speak to and we continue to appeal to anyone with information about Sadiq’s death to contact police.

“Vehicles involved in this incident had been driving at high speed near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury at around 1.30am.”

He urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who witnessed anything which could assist the police, to contact them.

In a tribute, Mr Al-lami’s family said: “Sadiq’s warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met.

“His love and laughter were contagious and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”