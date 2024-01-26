Spend an hour counting birds and reconnect with nature, says RSPB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Spend an hour counting birds and reconnect with nature, says RSPB

By Press Association
Red-billed choughs at Porthcawl, near Bridgend in Wales (PA)
Red-billed choughs at Porthcawl, near Bridgend in Wales (PA)

The RSPB is asking people to spend an hour over the weekend watching birds to help the charity monitor the decline or recovery of the nation’s species.

Placing a feeder in the garden or on a window can attract birds and the RSPB is asking people to count only the ones that land, not those that fly overhead.

The charity said it is a good way to reconnect with nature after official statistics show that a million fewer people are spending time in it compared to during the pandemic.

Big Garden Birdwatch has been running since 1979 and last year half a million people reported sightings of over nine million birds from gardens, balconies, parks, allotments, school grounds and narrow boats.

The RSPB said this citizen science project, running from January 26 to 28, helps it get a snapshot of the health of the UK’s bird populations.

Beccy Speight, chief executive at the RSPB, said: “We want this year to be the year everyone reconnects with nature, by taking part in the Birdwatch and also calling on all our political leaders to prioritise the recovery of our natural world.

“Just a few years ago, under lockdown, many people made a powerful emotional reconnection with nature during what was a tough and stressful time for everyone.

“This trend and the health benefits associated with spending time in nature has been noted by the Office of National Statistics.

“However, as time has passed it seems many of us have returned to bad habits, missing out on the mental and physical health benefits as well as losing our connection at a time when the UK’s wildlife needs us most.”

Big Garden Birdwatch 2021
Big Garden Birdwatch has been running since 1979 and last year half a million people reported sightings of over nine million birds (RSPB/PA)

To take part, the RSPB said to visit its website and then report the highest number of each bird species seen at one time, not just the total seen in one hour.

It will be the 45th year of the Birdwatch, which has to date counted 185 million birds with 11.5 million hours spent watching them.

Dr Amir Khan, president of the RSPB, said: “In such troubling times, spending time watching and feeding the birds that visit my garden is one of the purest joys of life, especially when my favourite bird, the bullfinch appears.

“Not only does it allow me to connect with nature, but quite simply, when we’re looking after nature, we’re looking after ourselves.

“Taking a moment out of my busy life to enjoy the birds that visit my garden is incredibly beneficial for my mental health, helping to increase serotonin, known as the happy brain chemical, which lifts my mood and reduces stress levels.

“That’s something I’m sure we all need right now. So, I’d encourage everyone who can to take part in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch, whether in a garden, a balcony or a local green space.

“It’s fun, free and for everyone, and the perfect way to spend an hour reconnecting with our precious, yet fragile wildlife.”