What the papers say – January 26

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
The lead stories for Friday cover various topics, with a number of stories on the man who killed three people in Nottingham last year making the front page.

The Metro, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Telegraph splash with pieces on the Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane and accuse the Crown Prosecution Service and the police of failing his victims: Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

The Independent and The Times say police have “blood on their hands” as the force stands accused of missed chances to catch the triple killer.

The Daily Express says Jeremy Hunt’s tax cuts are just the beginning as he plans to “reward the grafters”.

The Financial Times leads with a piece on Baroness Michelle Mone, who has had her assets frozen after admitting she lied about her financial links to PPE supply firm Medpro.

The Daily Mail splashes with a story on a “cruel” aristocrat and her lover, who allegedly caused the death of their baby girl, a court has heard.

The Guardian looks to the European Union for its front page as the bloc plans to safeguard healthcare supplies by holding on to commonly used medications, which will likely exacerbate Britain’s already low stocks of more than 200 prescription drugs.

The Sun reports on the financial woes of Bill Roache and his headaches with the HMRC.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with a piece on the British army and preparations for a future war with Russia with 90% of people saying they would refuse to fight.