First UK train displaying latest version of Pride flag is ‘beacon of hope’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

First UK train displaying latest version of Pride flag is ‘beacon of hope’

By Press Association
A rail operator has unveiled the UK’s first train displaying the latest version of a Pride flag (Jason Lock/TPE/PA)
A rail operator has unveiled the UK’s first train displaying the latest version of a Pride flag (Jason Lock/TPE/PA)

A rail operator has unveiled the UK’s first train displaying the latest version of a Pride flag.

TransPennine Express (TPE) said its Unity Train featuring the Pride Progress flag will be “a beacon of hope for the diverse communities” it serves in northern England and Scotland.

It is celebrating a week of inclusion to “embrace the individuality of both its employees and customers”, the Government-owned operator added.

The Pride Progress flag
The Pride Progress flag (Mike Egerton/PA)

The latest update of the Progress Pride flag is a redesign of the original rainbow Pride flag, featuring additional stripes to represent ethnic minorities, transgendered people and those with HIV/Aids, with a yellow triangle and purple circle to incorporate an intersex flag.

TPE managing director Chris Jackson said: “We strive to make sure everyone in our business feels included, that every individual, of every background and culture, feels heard and celebrated for what they bring to our team.

“The launch of our Unity Train is a historic moment for TPE.

“We want people of all backgrounds and characteristics to feel welcome, whether that’s using our services, applying for jobs or whilst at work.

“I’m thrilled that our Nova train featuring the Pride Progress flag will now shine brightly as it travels throughout the North and Scotland and I’m looking forward to celebrating the diversity of our colleagues and customers.”

Lisa Harvey Nebil, chief executive of LGBT+ youth charity The Proud Trust, which has formed a partnership with TPE, said: “Seeing the Unity Train in all its glory fills myself and our team with huge pride and we can’t wait for the LGBT+ community to see the train.

“We’ve already received fantastic support from TPE and we’re looking forward to doing more inspiring work together.”