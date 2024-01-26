Court told Stephen Bear made more than £22,300 from OnlyFans revenge pornography

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court told Stephen Bear made more than £22,300 from OnlyFans revenge pornography

By Press Association
Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court for a confiscation hearing (Yui Mok/PA)
Stephen Bear gained £22,300 profit from his OnlyFans revenge pornography video, a court heard.

The 34-year-old walked out of prison on January 14, having served 10 and a half months for sharing a private film of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend, The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison, on the website.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2016 was jailed on March 3 last year after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, Bear was found to have profited £22,305.46 from the CCTV footage of the two having sex in a garden on August 2 2020.

At the time, Bear was posing as “a billionaire” on his Twitter and YouTube accounts but was “in fact heavily overdrawn”, Essex Police financial investigator Laura Mackenzie told the court.

Prosecutor Andrew Bousfield added “despite pretending to be a billionaire, his most valuable asset at the time was selling sexual videos”.

His main asset at the time was £60,000 in owning his house, the court heard.

His OnlyFans subscriber count was said to have jumped 43% as a result of the video, from 1,061 when it was uploaded on November 8 2020 to 1,883 by the time his OnlyFans account was de-activated on December 8.

The footage was available to subscribers behind a 9.99 dollar (£7.84) paywall on his profile ‘@hollywoodbear’.

There was said to have been a “jump up” in the 9.99 dollar purchases when the footage started “go viral” and Ms Harrison became aware of it.

A total of 273 subscribers purchased the video and, following the standard 20% cut to OnlyFans, this earned him £1,650.98, the court heard.

After the video was posted he adjusted his subscription fee, from a range of 7.50 dollars (£5.89) to 50 dollars (£39.28).

Stephen Bear confiscation hearing
Linda Bear, Stephen Bear Snr and Stephen Bear arrive at Chelmsford Crown Court for a confiscation hearing (Yui Mok/PA)

Through extra subscribers drawn in by the video, he was found to have earned £15,440.28, on top of the £1,650.98 earned through the paywall, Ms Mackenzie told the court.

Calculations on how much Bear earned from the video were debated during the hearing, and the judge noted that this was troubled by the convicted sex offender refusing take the stand and provide evidence.

Judge Christopher Morgan accepted Ms Mackenzie’s valuation of his profits, and acknowledged it was difficult to deduce precisely what each new subscriber sought when they joined his account after the video’s release.

He said: “He had, by the time the account had been set up, filmed himself and Georgia Harrison, that material being the subject of the criminal charges that he faced.

“The defendant plainly intended that that material would be placed onto his OnlyFans account.”

The court has not been able to contact Ms Harrison because she is currently in South Africa on this year’s Love Island: All Stars, where former contests return to the show.

The hearing has been adjourned to March 4 after the show has finished.