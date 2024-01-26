Queen smiles as she leaves hospital where King is receiving prostate treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen smiles as she leaves hospital where King is receiving prostate treatment

By Press Association
Queen Camilla departs The London Clinic in central London where King Charles is being treated for an enlarged prostate (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled at reporters while leaving the hospital where the King is being treated for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla did not answer any questions as she got into the back seat of a waiting car at 3.10pm on Friday.

She left the rear exit of The London Clinic where the King was admitted for treatment on his enlarged prostate and where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery.

Charles, 75, was seen entering the private hospital in central London on Friday morning with the Queen at his side and he remains there for treatment.

The King took time to visit his daughter-in-law Kate, who is on the 11th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a successful major operation last week.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital or the exact nature of his treatment.

The King arrived back in London from Norfolk on Thursday afternoon ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has wished Charles the “very best” for his treatment and a “speedy recovery” afterwards, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

He was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

The King is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Charles, who only acceded to throne 16 months ago, cancelled engagements and was urged to rest by his doctors ahead of the corrective procedure.

The Queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.