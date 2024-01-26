Cashpoint robber facing sentence for murder and separate rape offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cashpoint robber facing sentence for murder and separate rape offences

By Press Association
Carl Ellitts has pleaded guilty to the murder of 48-year-old Roy Deeley-Price (West Midlands Police/PA)
A serial robber who killed a man who had withdrawn money from a cashpoint is facing a life sentence after admitting murder.

West Midlands Police said Carl Ellitts, who was also found guilty of raping two women in separate attacks, will be sentenced on February 5 after pleading guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to the murder of 48-year-old Roy Deeley-Price.

Officers said Mr Deeley-Price was found with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, on May 29 last year and was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim, Roy Deeley-Price, was found with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton in May last year and was confirmed dead at the scene (West Midlands Police/PA)

Ellitts, 26, of no fixed address, also admitted three further robberies and an assault with intention to rob.

In a statement issued on Friday, police said CCTV showed Ellitts approach Mr Deeley-Price as he had visited an ATM at a petrol station on Tettenhall Road to withdraw cash shortly before 10pm on May 28.

The footage showed the two men grappling before Ellitts tripped Mr Deeley-Price, held him by his throat and then stamped on the victim’s head and face up to six times.

Police said Ellitts walked away but less than a minute later returned and dragged Mr Deeley-Price’s body into a nearby bush, before carrying out another vicious attack on him.

A custody image of Carl Ellitts (West Midlands Police/PA)

Officers then established that the offender was responsible for a string of offences against vulnerable people in a violent four-day “rampage” leading up to the murder, which included two offences of rape.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest said: “Ellitts is an extremely violent bully who carried out a number of robberies and two rapes all targeted against vulnerable people in Wolverhampton before he attacked Mr Deeley-Price leaving him to die in the street.

“Although this will never bring Roy back and it will not heal the family’s sense of loss, I hope securing convictions on all counts with sentencing to come will be justice.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of the two women who Ellitts raped. They courageously came to court during the trial and gave evidence, securing convictions for all his cowardly crimes.

“Lastly I would like to thank the communities of Wolverhampton that provided our investigation with information and assistance that allowed us to convict Ellitts of his crimes.”