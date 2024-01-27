Major incident declared amid fears huge fire may cause building to collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major incident declared amid fears huge fire may cause building to collapse

By Press Association
A fire on Fox Street in Liverpool (@misterjgarcia)
A major incident has been declared amid fears a building could collapse after a huge fire in Liverpool city centre.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Fox Street at 2.18pm on Saturday and arrived to find a four-storey building measuring 100 metres by 50 metres “well alight”.

The building is showing signs of collapse and fire crews and police are evacuating buildings, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said.

At 4pm it was declared a major incident.

There are no reports of casualties, the fire service said.

A cordon is in place around the building and the wider area, and roads have been closed including Fox Street, Rose Place, Great Richmond Street, Richmond Brow, Netherfield Road South, Everton Brow and Prince Edwin Street.

By 5pm, it was no longer classed as a major incident and the main body of the fire had been extinguished.

The fire service is urging people to avoid the area and nearby residents and businesses to close windows and doors.

A statement on Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service’s website says: “Fire crews have been called to a large fire on Fox Street, Liverpool City Centre, L3.

“12 fire engines and two aerial appliances are in attendance. Crews were alerted at 2.18pm and on scene at 2.23pm.

“Crews arrived to find a four storey building 100 metres x 50 metres well alight.

“The incident has been divided into sectors, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fighting the fire with main branch hoses.

“The building is showing signs of collapse and fire crews are evacuating buildings.

“The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area. Residents and businesses nearby should close windows and doors.

“If you have an existing health condition, keep medicines nearby and if any ill effects occur dial NHS 111 for advice.”