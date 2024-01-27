Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.4m after no winners By Press Association January 27 2024, 10:13 pm January 27 2024, 10:13 pm Share Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.4m after no winners Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6354475/wednesdays-lotto-jackpot-estimated-at-5-4m-after-no-winners/ Copy Link A National Lottery kiosk (Yui Mok/PA) Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.4 million, after no players scooped the top prize in Saturday’s draw. The winning Lotto numbers were 18, 20, 22, 34, 47, and 58 while the bonus number was 16. No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed. Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used. Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks to take home the £350,000 top prize, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw. Three ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers. The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 14, 18, 27, and 35 and the Thunderball was 10. No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball. Seven players matched all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000.