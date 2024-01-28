What the papers say – January 28

The latest political scandal to hit Westminster features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday Express both ran with stories on the election watchdog, which has warned the Tories against “rigging” the election.

Sunday Express: RISHI TARGETS SAGA VOTES TOWIN ELECTION #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hfuX2lLBDr — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 27, 2024

The Mail on Sunday splashes with accusations of the rape and abuse of villagers at the “hands of guards” who work for a conservation body that has the Duke of Sussex as a director.

The Independent says an Afghan solider who served for Britain lives on £9 a day while he waits to find out whether he will be deported.

The Sunday Telegraph focuses on Britain’s “underequipped” royal navy and its lack of “firepower”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'UK warships lack missiles to take out Houthi bases'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/XTho86B2DI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 27, 2024

According to The Observer, four Rwandans have been given refugee status in the UK amid a “fear of persecution”, despite Rishi Sunak insisting the African nation is safe as he works to get his illegal immigration bill off the ground.

The Observer: Rwandans get asylum in the UK over their 'fear of persecution' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/trCSS0Wath — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 27, 2024

The Sunday Times splashes with a story on the top universities in the UK and a “secret” plot paying middlemen millions to gather the best candidates from around the world to study on British shores.

The Sunday Times: Exposed – foreign students getsecret route to top universities #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Cio0nvPoAv — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 27, 2024

Sunday People opts for a headline on killer nurse Lucy Letby and her time in a new “cushy” privately run prison.

Sunday People: Baby killer Letby gets key to cell #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GbMgwC9bqL — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 27, 2024

The Sun on Sunday runs with a piece on Strictly winner Ellie Leach, with her ex-boyfriend telling of his regret at breaking her heart with a drunken snog in a bar.

The Sun on Sunday: I broke Strictly Ellie’s heart #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bL1bNDrNIH — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 27, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday quotes Shakespeare for its splash, with actors fearing audience farts while on stage as they perform Macbeth.