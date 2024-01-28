Police investigate cause of huge fire in Liverpool city centre

A police investigation is under way to determine the cause of a huge fire in Liverpool city centre.

A major incident was declared on Saturday amid fears a disused four-storey building on Fox Street could collapse.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service (MFRS) said 12 engines helped to tackle the blaze, which had been mostly extinguished by 5pm.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Sunday there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Firefighters tackled a fire on Fox Street in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Footage showed the building engulfed in flames as a huge plume of black smoke billowed into the sky.

The smoke was visible in the city centre and the fire was being tackled during the Everton v Luton game at nearby Goodison Park.

The large cordon put in place around the area, which included nearby properties being evacuated, has been reduced to include Beresford Street, Yeoman Close, Fox Street, Rose Place, Bute Street and Beau Street, the force said.

Chief Inspector Jon Smith said: “While the cause of the fire will not be determined until the building is safe enough for fire investigators from MFRS to examine the scene thoroughly, our officers have begun preliminary enquiries in the area.

“CCTV is being examined and potential witnesses spoken to in order to ensure any investigative opportunities are not missed.

“It should be stressed that these enquiries are being carried out as a precaution and that no cause has yet been established.

“That being said, if there is anyone who has any information about how this fire could have started, we would ask them to contact police so that we can assess all information and work with MFRS to create a full picture of what happened.

Anyone with information has been told to message @MerPolCC on X (formerly Twitter) or call 101 quoting reference 476 of January 27.