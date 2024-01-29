Tributes laid at scene where teenage boys were stabbed to death in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tributes laid at scene where teenage boys were stabbed to death in Bristol

By Press Association
Floral tributes have been laid near the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Floral tributes have been laid for two teenage boys who died after being stabbed in Bristol.

The boys, named locally as Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy had been arrested and were in custody, and a vehicle had been seized.

The force said further suspects are being sought in relation to the attack and it is not yet known whether the attackers and victims were known to each other.

People have been leaving tributes at the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Officers are keen to speak to passengers who were on a double-decker bus that was travelling past as the attack happened.

A vigil was held where the boys were stabbed on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.

Tributes included flowers with “Mason + Max Rest in Peace” written on them, a sign stating “Stop knife crime RIP boys” and a note from Oasis Academy John Williams reading: “In loving memory of Mason and Max, gone but never forgotten”.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres told how local residents came out of their homes after the incident and tried to help the victims. Police officers attended the scene within minutes and provided first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police at the scene of the incident on Sunday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Supt Runacres told BBC Radio Bristol there would be a “large police presence” as forensic searches and other enquiries were conducted.

Describing what happened, he said: “The call was received shortly after 23:15 GMT and within an hour we had the first suspect identified through the linked vehicle and in custody.

“People had come out of their houses into the streets to try and help the boys, and there are some really heart-wrenching accounts from people on how they sought to achieve that.”

Bristol stabbing
A vigil took place on Sunday evening (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police are due to visit the school the teenagers attended, while a meeting is due to take place on Monday for community members to speak to the force and council.

Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, said the incident was a “tragic loss of life”.

“I’m thinking of the victims and their families, going through a pain that no parent should have to experience,” he said.

“We will do all we can to support the families and the local community, working with the police.”

Anyone with information about the incident or with any relevant footage has been asked to contact 101 and quote reference 5224023382.