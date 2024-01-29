Man admits killing 86-year-old church warden

A 36-year-old man has admitted killing an elderly church warden at her home.

David Parish pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Beryl Purdy by reason of diminished responsibility.

He pleaded not guilty to the 86-year-old’s murder.

During the brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court, Parish, who appeared via video link, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea.

David Parish has admitted the manslaughter of Beryl Purdy by reason of diminished responsibility (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court: “We have received psychiatric reports commissioned by the defence and the Crown.

“They both come to the same conclusion.

“I can confirm that were a plea of not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility to be entered that would be acceptable to the Crown.”

Judge William Hart remanded Parish, of Halyard Drive, Bridgwater, into custody and set a provisional sentencing date of March 1 before High Court judge Mr Justice Saini.

He told him: “You understand what is going to happen and you will be sentenced on March 1.”

Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at Mrs Purdy’s home at about 5.45pm on March 27 last year in Broomfield, near Bridgwater.

She was found seriously injured and died at the property.

In a statement, Mrs Purdy’s family said: “As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.

“Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.

“We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person.”