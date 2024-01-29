Son of Blanchardstown victim appears in court on violent disorder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with violent disorder in relation to the death of a suspected gunman in a Christmas Eve shooting in Dublin.

Brandon Hennessy, 20, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Corduff, appeared before Blanchardstown courthouse on Monday charged with two offences.

Hennessy is the son of Blanchardstown shooting victim Jason Hennessy Snr.

Gunmen entered Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on December 24 and fired a number of shots, injuring Jason Hennessy Snr who later died in hospital.

Tristan Sherry, one of the suspected gunmen, was fatally assaulted at the scene.

Gardai have launched two murder investigations in response to the incident.

A forensic investigator at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

Appearing in court wearing a blue and navy tracksuit, Brandon Hennessy was charged with violent disorder and using or threatening to use unlawful violence with six others in a way that would cause people to fear for their safety.

He was also charged with producing an item capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a commercial dust pan and brush with steel handles.

Garda Alan Murphy told the court that Hennessy made no reply to the charges.

A solicitor for Hennessy told the court that there had been no objection to bail, and asked that the conditions for bail not be read out in court.

In response to questions from Judge Gerard Jones, the solicitor said “his father was murdered, judge” and it was alleged that Brandon Hennessy “retaliated”.

The solicitor told the court that Hennessy was present in the restaurant along with family members at the time.

The judge agreed to the bail conditions.

Brandon Hennessy is next due to appear in court on Tuesday March 12.