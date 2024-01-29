Man arrested over suspected knife attack at kosher shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested over suspected knife attack at kosher shop

By Press Association
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged antisemitic attack at a kosher shop in London.

The suspect was taken into custody after the incident just before 1.30pm in Hamilton Road, Golders Green, north-west London, which has a large Jewish population.

Video shared on social media appears to show a man brandishing a large knife as shop staff attempt to fight him off with a trolley.

He then moves towards the shop before walking away from the scene.

A suspect was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and racially aggravated affray.

Nobody was hurt and a knife was recovered from the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force added.

The CST charity, which says it helps Jews with “security and antisemitism”, said: “CST is aware of an incident involving a man with a knife shouting antisemitic abuse at a kosher shop in Golders Green, north London.

“Police were called and arrested the suspect. Nobody was harmed and the incident is now over.”

Inspector Scott Barden-Marshall, from the local policing team in north-west London, said: “I know this incident will cause concern in the community.

“Officers responded quickly and made an arrest within 10 minutes.

“An investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances.”