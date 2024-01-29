Police urge witnesses of Victoria station bus crash to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police urge witnesses of Victoria station bus crash to come forward

By Press Association
The scene where a pedestrian died after being hit by a bus at London Victoria bus station in central London (PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash between a bus and a pedestrian in central London.

Officers were called to reports of the incident at Victoria bus station just before 9am on Monday.

Land and air ambulance crews battled to save the pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, but she died at the scene. Her family have been informed of her death.

A 46-year-old woman who was driving the bus was taken to hospital before being discharged.

Reports suggested a Number 13 double-decker bus crashed into a shelter at the busy transport hub.

Victoria bus station crash
Emergency services were investigating the cause of the tragedy on Monday (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Chief operating officer of Transport for London (TfL) Glynn Barton said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected.

“TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”

Operator RATP Dev Transit London confirmed it is investigating the death.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance and our teams will be working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the circumstances of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian who has sadly passed away.”

In 2021, Melissa Burr was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.

She was using a pedestrian walkway at the bus station and crossed towards the door of a 507 bus parked at its stop before she was hit.

The Metropolitan Police are urging any potential witnesses to contact the force by calling 0208 543 5157 quoting CAD 1417/29Jan.