Police urge witnesses of Victoria station bus crash to come forward

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash between a bus and a pedestrian in central London.

Officers were called to reports of the incident at Victoria bus station just before 9am on Monday.

Land and air ambulance crews battled to save the pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, but she died at the scene. Her family have been informed of her death.

A 46-year-old woman who was driving the bus was taken to hospital before being discharged.

Reports suggested a Number 13 double-decker bus crashed into a shelter at the busy transport hub.

Emergency services were investigating the cause of the tragedy on Monday (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Chief operating officer of Transport for London (TfL) Glynn Barton said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected.

“TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”

Operator RATP Dev Transit London confirmed it is investigating the death.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance and our teams will be working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the circumstances of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian who has sadly passed away.”

In 2021, Melissa Burr was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.

She was using a pedestrian walkway at the bus station and crossed towards the door of a 507 bus parked at its stop before she was hit.

The Metropolitan Police are urging any potential witnesses to contact the force by calling 0208 543 5157 quoting CAD 1417/29Jan.