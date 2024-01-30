EasyJet becomes first airline to use new system to optimise flight paths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

EasyJet becomes first airline to use new system to optimise flight paths

By Press Association
EasyJet has become the first airline to use a new system aimed at optimising flight paths through satellite technology (Alamy/PA)
EasyJet has become the first airline to use a new system aimed at optimising flight paths through satellite technology (Alamy/PA)

EasyJet has become the first airline to use a new system aimed at optimising flight paths through satellite technology.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said the Luton-based carrier will reduce fuel usage and flight times through its involvement in the Iris programme.

The system, developed in partnership with communications company Viasat, digitally connects pilots with air traffic controllers (ATC) via satellites.

This is designed to enable the creation of more efficient flight routes as satellites offer “secure, reliable and fast high-bandwidth links”, ESA said.

Airlines traditionally use radio frequencies to communicate with ATC.

EasyJet is using the Iris system on routes such as between London Southend and Alicante, and between Birmingham and Amsterdam.

It has fitted the Iris system to a single plane, but is planning to deploy the technology on 10 more aircraft over the coming months.

Hugh McConnellogue, director of operations and navigation at easyJet, said: “More efficient use of airspace is a critical way we can tackle the industry’s emissions right now.

“Adopting Iris technology on these aircraft will enable easyJet to fly more directly and efficiently, thereby reducing carbon emissions as well as enhancing our on-time performance – which in turn improves our customers’ experiences.

We are thrilled to see Iris flying with a leading airline such as easyJet, a crucial step on our pathway to reducing emissions and easing congestion in European skies

“We’re thrilled to be paving the way in this area whilst working towards our goal to achieve our net-zero ambitions by 2050, as outlined in our roadmap.”

ESA said it has funded Iris in support of the Single European Skies, a long-running initiative aimed at improving airspace management.

Javier Benedicto, the agency’s acting director of connectivity and secure communications said: “These first Iris commercial flights put Europe firmly at the forefront of the digitalisation and modernisation of air traffic management.

“Iris enables tangible benefits to the commercial aviation community and society at large, including reduced emissions of carbon dioxide and fewer delays for passengers through more efficient flight paths.”

Joel Klooster, senior vice president for flight safety and advanced air mobility at Viasat said: “We are thrilled to see Iris flying with a leading airline such as easyJet, a crucial step on our pathway to reducing emissions and easing congestion in European skies.

“We want to thank all the partners who played a part in achieving this long-term goal, and we look forward to seeing the results of these first commercial flights.

“Even more than that, we look ahead to the industry reaping the rewards of this innovation well into the future – and to passengers and airlines alike benefitting immensely.”