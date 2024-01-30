Further arrest made in Bristol double murder inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further arrest made in Bristol double murder inquiry

By Press Association
A sign near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys were killed (PA)
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two teenage boys who were stabbed in Bristol.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested overnight on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody.

Mason Rist and 16-year-old Max Dixon (right) died in the attack (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Men aged 44, 22 and 20 – who were all arrested on suspicion of murder – remain in custody, while a 15-year-old also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, the Bristol policing commander, said: “The team investigating Mason Rist’s and Max Dixon’s deaths are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

“While they are only three days into the inquiry, they have already completed a huge amount of work and the inquiry is progressing rapidly.

“Already 253 exhibits have been seized, including weapons, while they have also searched several properties.

“A dedicated team is also reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage while specialist officers from neighbouring forces have also been brought in to assist in order to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“Everyone across the city has been shocked by what happened to Mason and Max and our commitment to holding those responsible to account will not waiver.

“Family liaison officers continue to support Mason’s and Max’s family and are keeping them updated with developments.

“There’s been outpouring grief but also love and I know both families are really appreciative of the kindness shown to them at this difficult time.

Floral tributes were left at the scene to the teenagers (Ben Birchall/PA)
“We are aware there is lots of speculation, including online, about what took place and it’s difficult to comprehend what has motivated people to carry out such a reprehensible attack. It’s senseless.

“However, it’s important we keep an open mind and let the major crime investigation team carry out their investigation.

“The arrests reflect that we are building a full picture of what happened and I hope it is only a matter of time before we are able to provide Mason’s and Max’s families with the answers they deserve.”

Police have previously said they did not believe the stabbings were rooted in a “gang war”.

Detectives do not yet know whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A vigil was held at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.