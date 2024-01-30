Man remanded over alleged Golders Green hate crime

A man has been remanded in custody charged with offences connected to an alleged antisemitic hate crime at a kosher shop in north-west London, police said.

Gabriel Abdullah, 34, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Harrow Crown Court, sitting at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, on February 27.

The Metropolitan Police was called to the shop in Hamilton Road, Golders Green, at around 1.27pm on Monday to reports of a man with a knife shouting antisemitic abuse.

The force said the incident is being treated as a hate crime, but was not terror-related.

The Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command assessed the incident and remain in contact with local officers as the investigation continues, the force added.

Additional patrols have been carried out in Golders Green over the past few months following rising tensions in the area over the conflict in Gaza, and the Met said more patrols will be added in light of this incident.