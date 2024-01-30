Family tribute after woman killed in central London bus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family tribute after woman killed in central London bus crash

By Press Association
A pedestrian was killed at London Victoria bus station (PA)
A pedestrian was killed at London Victoria bus station (PA)

Family members of a woman killed in a central London bus crash have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter, sister, partner”.

Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, died after she was hit by a bus at Victoria Bus Station on Monday morning.

Ms Finnegan, 56, from County Galway, died at the scene despite efforts of land and air ambulance crews.

Her family paid tribute via the Metropolitan Police, and said: “Our beloved daughter, sister, partner, most adored auntie and treasured friend Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, lost her life on January 29.

Victoria bus station crash
The scene where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a bus at London Victoria bus station (Jonny Dyer/PA)

“She will be remembered as a very unique lady who had the fast Irish wit and who made her family and friends so very proud of her bright, clever personality.

“She was a whirlwind in any room and lit up this world with her energy, enthusiasm for life and joy.

“She will be forever in our hearts.”

Officers were called to a collision between a bus and a pedestrian at 8.59am.

Reports suggested a Number 13 double-decker bus crashed into a shelter at the busy transport hub.

Victoria bus station
The scene where a pedestrian was killed at London Victoria bus station in central London (PA video)

The female bus driver, in her 40s, was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

In 2021, Melissa Burr was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.

She was using a pedestrian walkway at the bus station and crossed towards the door of a 507 bus parked at its stop before she was hit.

Victoria bus station was closed late last year for works designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for partially sighted passengers.

Problems highlighted included an “unconventional” layout of pedestrian crossings, use of markings and a lack of tactile paving, as well as one crossing that directed pedestrians into a bus stop.

Police asked any witnesses who have not yet come forward to call 020 8543 5157 quoting CAD 1417/29Jan.