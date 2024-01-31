Criminal offences for cyberflashing and epilepsy-trolling take effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Criminal offences for cyberflashing and epilepsy-trolling take effect

By Press Association
The campaign aims to stop people sending unwanted sexual images (PA)
New offences introduced to criminalise cyberflashing and epilepsy-trolling are among those taking effect on Wednesday, with online abusers now facing prosecution for such acts.

The new offences have come into effect as part of the Online Safety Act, which gained Royal Assent late last year, and means criminals face up to five years in prison for engaging in a range of online abuse, trolling and predatory behaviour.

The offences cover cyberflashing – the sending of unwanted sexual images – as well as sending death threats, the sharing of revenge porn, sending fake news that aims to cause substantial harm, and epilepsy-trolling – where abusers send flashing images electronically with the intention of harming people with epilepsy.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “From today, online abusers and trolls will be prosecuted and put behind bars for their cowardly and menacing acts – ensuring the public are protected and can have better peace of mind when online.

“Our pioneering Online Safety Act is already setting a global standard, and pivotal protections like these will keep sick individuals off our streets and unable to endanger Brits online.”

Under the new offences, abusers and ex-partners who share, or threaten to share, intimate images on or offline without consent will face up to six months in prison for the base offence of sharing such an image, rising to two years if it is proven the perpetrator also intended to cause distress, alarm or humiliation, or to obtain sexual gratification.

Cyberflashing perpetrators will face up to two years in prison where similar intent is also proven.

While sending death threats or threatening serious harm online will carry a prison sentence of up to five years under a new threatening communications offence.

And a new false communications offence will outlaw the intentional sending of false information designed to cause “non-trivial psychological” or physical harm to users online.

The Government said this offence would bolster its commitment to clamping down on dangerous disinformation and online election interference.

In addition, a further new offence will mean that individuals who post content encouraging serious self-harm could face up to five years in prison.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has also issued new guidance to prosecutors to coincide with the new offences taking effect.

Siobhan Blake, from the CPS, said: “Women and girls should be able to go about their lives and daily commutes without being subjected to and bombarded with unwanted sexual images.

“Our prosecutors are ready and committed to tackling this unacceptable behaviour.

“We would encourage anyone who has been subjected to the illegal act of cyberflashing to come forward and report it.

“This is a serious crime, and we will work with police to build strong cases against offenders who use technology to harass, distress and abuse victims for their own pleasure.

“The Online Safety Act and our accompanying guidance will give prosecutors powerful tools needed to go further in safeguarding women and girls against predatory online behaviours.

“These will also allow us to send before the courts and bring to justice those who hide behind computer screens and smartphones to carry out their abusive behaviours.”