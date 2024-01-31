Search engines can be ‘one-click gateways’ to harmful content, Ofcom warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search engines can be ‘one-click gateways’ to harmful content, Ofcom warns

By Press Association
Ofcom has warned that content which glorifies or celebrates self-harm and suicide is widely available via internet search engines (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Content that glorifies or celebrates self-harm and suicide is widely available via internet search engines, Ofcom has warned.

The regulator said research carried out on its behalf by the Network Contagion Research Institute found that one in every five links (22%) in the search results it analysed led to content which gloried or offered instruction about self-harm, suicide or eating disorders.

The researchers entered common search terms linked to self-injury, as well as more cryptic phrases used by online communities to conceal their true meaning in order to generate their results, and analysed more than 37,000 result links on five major search engines – Google, Microsoft Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and AOL.

According to the research, image searches provided the highest proportion of harmful results, with 50% of results being considered extreme.

Ofcom noted that previous research has shown that images are harder for detection algorithms to filter out as it can be difficult to distinguish between visuals glorifying self-harm and those shared in a medical or recovery context.

The study also found that the cryptic search terms returned more harmful content, with users six times more likely to find dangerous content about self-harm when using deliberately obscure search terms.

However, the research did note that help, support and educational content was available and signposted – with one in five search results linking to content focused on getting people help.

Ofcom also acknowledged that some search engines offer safety measures, such as a safe search mode, which restricts inappropriate content, and these were not used by the researchers in the study.

The regulator warned that search engines must act to ensure they are ready to fulfil their requirements under the Online Safety Act, which legally requires internet companies to protect children from harmful content.

Ofcom’s online safety policy development director, Almudena Lara, said: “Search engines are often the starting point for people’s online experience, and we’re concerned they can act as one-click gateways to seriously harmful self-injury content.

“Search services need to understand their potential risks and the effectiveness of their protection measures – particularly for keeping children safe online – ahead of our wide-ranging consultation due in spring.”

Each of the search engines included in the research has been approach for comment.

A Google spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to keeping people safe online. Ofcom’s study does not reflect the safeguards that we have in place on Google Search and references terms that are rarely used on Search.

“Our SafeSearch feature, which filters harmful and shocking search results, is on by default for users under 18, whilst the SafeSearch blur setting – a feature which blurs explicit imagery, such as self-harm content – is on by default for all accounts.

“We also work closely with expert organisations and charities to ensure that when people come to Google Search for information about suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, crisis support resource panels appear at the top of the page.”