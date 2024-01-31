Russian billionaire wins appeal over ex-wife’s money claim, but case continues

A sanctioned Russian businessman has won a Supreme Court appeal over a money fight with his ex-wife, but legal issues remain in his bid to avoid what could become the highest-value divorce case in English history.

Vladimir Potanin, estimated to be worth around 20 billion US dollars (£15.7 billion), wanted to overturn a Court of Appeal decision allowing Natalia Potanina to bring a multibillion-pound claim against him in London.

Lawyers for the billionaire took his bid to stop Mrs Potanina’s claim going ahead at a Supreme Court hearing in the capital in October, arguing that Mr Potanin faced “prolonged litigation” in the English courts, which are “renowned for their generosity” in cases of this kind.

Mrs Potanina’s legal team said the Court of Appeal took the correct approach and that she had “earned her share” of the family’s wealth after years of marriage.

Appeal judges were previously told that Mrs Potanina is seeking around £5 billion from her ex-husband following the breakdown of their marriage.

In a three to two majority ruling on Wednesday, Supreme Court justices ruled in Mr Potanin’s favour and concluded that the Court of Appeal’s stance on an earlier procedural issue was “wrong in law” and had come amid a “dystopian situation” in the litigation.

Mr Potanin’s lawyers claimed that the judges’ decisions over the procedure for bringing court proceedings following a foreign divorce could deter “divorce tourism”.

But Lord Leggatt, with whom Lord Lloyd-Jones and Lady Rose agreed, also sent the case back to the Court of Appeal to consider other legal issues that have yet to be resolved.

Lord Leggatt said questions about when it could be appropriate for an English court to make financial orders “in a case involving foreign parties whose connections with this country are slight and whose dispute has already been heavily litigated in a foreign court appear ripe for consideration by this court”.

He added: “But such consideration must await a case in which the issues actually arise from the decision under appeal.”

Lord Briggs and Lord Stephens provided dissenting arguments over the case.

Mr Potanin and Mrs Potanina, both in their early 60s, wed in Russia in 1983, where they lived throughout their married life, and have three adult children.

The businessman claims the pair separated in 2007 with a Russian court granting a divorce in 2014.

But Mrs Potanina argues that they did not separate until 2013 when their marriage “ended suddenly”.

Proceedings in Russia led to an award of 84 million US dollars (£66 million) being made to Mrs Potanina, Mr Potanin’s lawyers told the court.

But this was disputed by Mrs Potanina’s lawyers, who claim it was a 41.5 million dollars (£32 million) award.

The Supreme Court was told that she wants half of the value of her ex-husband’s shares in mining firm Norilsk Nickel, half the dividends on the shares since 2014, and half the value of a Russian property known as The Autumn House.

Mrs Potanina’s lawyers said in 2019 that the size of her claim over the company’s shares could be as much as 9 billion dollars (£7.1 billion), her ex-husband’s legal team said.

In June 2022, Mr Potanin – then described as Russia’s second richest man and owner of conglomerate Interros – was hit with UK sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The billionaire was accused of continuing to “amass wealth” as he supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime by buying Rosbank and shares in Tinkoff Bankonith since the start of the conflict.

Mr Potanin blocked his ex-wife’s attempt to bring a case against him in England in November 2019, with a High Court judge ruling that her claim was an example of “divorce tourism”.

In May 2021, the Court of Appeal cleared the way for Mrs Potanina to take her case forward in relation to a procedural issue now overturned by the UK’s highest court.

Law firm Payne Hicks Beach, which represents Mr Potanin, said the Supreme Court decision affected “the threshold of what constitutes a substantial, solid case” for someone bringing legal proceedings following an overseas divorce, arguing that it may “ultimately deter ‘divorce tourism’”.

Baroness Shackleton, representing the billionaire, commented: “Divorce tourists will now have their claims subject to fair and robust scrutiny before being granted leave in this jurisdiction. It is long overdue.”

Frances Hughes, a partner at law firm Hughes Fowler Carruthers representing Mrs Potanina, said she was “delighted that this decision means that the Court of Appeal will now focus on the merits of her case rather than on procedure”, adding that a hearing was likely in 2024.