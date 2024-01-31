Popular art experience undergoes expansion

A multi-sensory art experience is preparing to welcome visitors after undergoing an expansion.

The OUTERverse walk through fantasy at Wake The Tiger in Bristol will open on February 2 having taken a year to build.

It is adding an extra 1,000 square metres’ experience to the current site, which has attracted almost 300,000 visitors since launching nearly two years ago.

Final inspections and cleaning are carried out in one of the latest art installation rooms at Wake The Tiger (Ben Birchall/PA)

Graham MacVoy, managing director at Wake The Tiger, said: “We are counting down the days until we launch.

“We’re so proud of what we have achieved over the past 18 months, and this expansion is a natural progression for us here at Wake The Tiger.

“When you have so much creativity and talent all working together under one roof, you have to focus that energy somewhere.

Creative producer Summer Dean makes final checks on the D.O.D.E.C immersive art installation (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We wanted to combine connection, memories and spirituality into a journey that will blow people’s minds, where every moment promises breathtaking visuals and awe-inspiring concepts beyond imagination.

“Our new ‘Astral Tours’ offer a unique opportunity to go on a trip into the unknown to foster a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of life.

“Developing this second stage has been a wonderful process. Words can’t describe what to expect, so Bristol is just going to have to come and see it for themselves.”