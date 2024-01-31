Three more arrests made in connection with Bristol murders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three more arrests made in connection with Bristol murders

By Press Association
Flowers and tributes near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car. Picture date: Monday January 29, 2024.
Flowers and tributes near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car. Picture date: Monday January 29, 2024.

Three more arrests have been made by detectives investigating the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol, police said.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West on Saturday night.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon (right) died in the attack on Saturday evening (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon (right) died in the attack on Saturday evening (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

All three are currently in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said the total number of people arrested as part of the inquiry was now eight.

The others arrested are:

– a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

– a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

– a 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

– a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

– a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He has been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol’s policing commander, said: “Detectives from the major crime investigation team are making significant progress with their inquiry and these arrests reflect this.

“Mason’s and Max’s families have been updated and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.”

Police have previously said they did not believe the stabbings were rooted in a “gang war”.

There have been outpourings of grief following the deaths of the two boys (Ben Birchall/PA)
There have been outpourings of grief following the deaths of the two boys (Ben Birchall/PA)

Detectives do not yet know whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A vigil was held at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.