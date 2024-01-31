Three more arrests made in connection with Bristol murders

Three more arrests have been made by detectives investigating the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol, police said.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West on Saturday night.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon (right) died in the attack on Saturday evening (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

All three are currently in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said the total number of people arrested as part of the inquiry was now eight.

The others arrested are:

– a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

– a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

– a 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

– a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

– a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He has been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol’s policing commander, said: “Detectives from the major crime investigation team are making significant progress with their inquiry and these arrests reflect this.

“Mason’s and Max’s families have been updated and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.”

Police have previously said they did not believe the stabbings were rooted in a “gang war”.

There have been outpourings of grief following the deaths of the two boys (Ben Birchall/PA)

Detectives do not yet know whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A vigil was held at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.