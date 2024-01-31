Well-wisher sends message of support to King as Camilla opens charity centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Well-wisher sends message of support to King as Camilla opens charity centre

By Press Association
Camilla officially launched the Maggie’s cancer centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Camilla officially launched the Maggie’s cancer centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The King was wished a speedy recovery from his enlarged prostate treatment when the Queen opened a charity’s centre supporting cancer patients.

Camilla officially launched Maggie’s at the Royal Free Hospital in London and said she would pass on the words of support from the well-wisher.

The King was discharged from the London Clinic on Monday after three nights receiving medical care at the hospital where the Princess of Wales had been recovering from abdominal surgery, before being allowed home the same day.

Maggie’s Royal Free opening
Maggie’s Royal Free chief executive Dame Laura Lee welcomed the royal visitor (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Sir Michael Pakenham, a supporter of Maggie’s, told the Queen as she toured the new £6 million centre: “All best wishes to His Majesty for the very best recovery.

She replied: “Thank you very much, that’s very kind, I’ll pass it on.”

Camilla has been president of Maggie’s since 2008. The charity supports cancer patients and their families, with its 24 centres all based in hospital grounds.

“I think all hospitals should have a Maggie’s,” Camilla told Rebecca Longmate, the Royal Free’s director of nursing.

Maggie’s Royal Free opening
Camilla has been president of Maggie’s since 2008 and was making her visit to one of its centres as Queen (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Camilla was making her first visit to a centre as Queen and has visited many across the country.

She joked with a group of donors, telling them: “I try to get around them and another one goes up – I never can catch up.”

Camilla sat down with a small group of cancer patients who told her of their experiences of Maggie’s, which launched an interim centre at the Royal Free in 2016 before the purpose-built structure was completed in December.

Billie Jean Daniels, 51, from nearby Highgate, who has been treated for breast cancer since being diagnosed in December 2022, said afterwards: “Although the previous space was slightly tired and slightly leaky environment, for me it was my safe haven, it was my home from home.”

Maggie’s Royal Free opening
The Queen met volunteers and visitors during her visit to London’s Royal Free Hospital to officially open its Maggie’s centre (Paul Grover/Daily Telgraph/PA)

She said of the new building, which has curved walls and is painted in a subtle cream palette: “It’s wonderful to be in this space and I absolutely adore it – it’s like a flower opening and signifies my hope and positivity.

“For me being with people, meeting people going through the same terrifying experience, was an absolute godsend.”

The charity was founded by Maggie Keswick Jencks, and her husband, Charles Jencks, after she received a second cancer diagnosis in 1993 and was moved to a windowless corridor with her partner to process the news.

The couple discussed the need for somewhere “better” for people with cancer to go, and the first centre opened in 1996 in Edinburgh.

Maggie’s Royal Free opening
Camilla with Maggie’s Royal Free chief executive Dame Laura Lee outside the new cancer support centre (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead is a leading cancer institution and Peter Landstrom, group chief executive of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, gave a speech outlining its work and the support Maggie’s gives to cancer patients.

He said: “But the reality is that for an individual, for their family, getting a cancer diagnosis, even being referred to a hospital for cancer, is probably one of the scariest, most impactful times that anyone and their family will ever go through – it is frightening.

“We’ve got an incredible and long-standing relationship with Maggie’s that goes back a number of years. And it is absolutely fantastic that the support that Maggie’s gives to those patients and their families is going to be delivered in this amazing, amazing new building at the Royal Free.”