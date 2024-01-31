Man charged over death of teenage pedestrians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged over death of teenage pedestrians

By Press Association
Liberty Charris and Ben Corfield died in November 2022 (West Midlands Police/PA)
A man has been charged in connection with the deaths of two teenage pedestrians killed when a car struck a group of people.

Liberty Charris, 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, both from Dudley, died after a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered on the A457 Oldbury Road near the junction with Crystal Drive in Oldbury, near Birmingham, at around 11.30pm on November 20, 2022.

A man and a woman aged in their 20s were also hit and are still recovering from their injuries.

Dhiya Al Maamoury, 55, from Solihull, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said.

Liberty Charris’s family said she had a ‘heart of gold’ (West Midlands Police/PA)

He is due to appear before Dudley magistrates on February 20.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team at West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Liberty and Ben as they continue to grieve their loss.

“They have been fully updated with this latest development.”

In a tribute released after her death, Liberty’s family said: “Liberty, our beautiful baby girl and sister.

“So loved by her family and friends, they were all so proud of the gorgeous young lady you were becoming.

Ben Corfield died alongside Liberty Charris in the incident in November 2022 (West Midlands Police/PA)

“With your heart of gold, bright blue eyes and beaming smile, your aim in life was to make everyone happy, with your funny accents and loud laugh.

“From the moment you were born we were all so in love with you, you loved life and had an amazing future ahead of you.

“Our hearts are shattered into pieces. Shine bright up there our beautiful girl.”

In a statement issued by the West Midlands force, Mr Corfield’s family said at the time: “What can we say other than Ben was the light of our lives. He was a larger than life character with a huge heart that was made of gold.

“Nothing will ever heal the massive hole in our lives – our hearts are broken forever.

“We waited so long for Ben to come along and complete our family, and we feel privileged to have had him as our son and brother for the last 19 years.”