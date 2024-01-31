Tributes paid to ‘hero’ grandfather found dead in street in seaside town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘hero’ grandfather found dead in street in seaside town

By Press Association
Paul Lawrence was found dead in Littlehampton on January 28 (Sussex Police/PA)
A grandfather found dead in the street has been described as a “hero” and “gentle soul” by his family.

Tributes have been paid to Paul Lawrence, a “beloved” resident in Littlehampton, West Sussex, who was killed on January 28.

The 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Gladonian Road at around 6am, according to Sussex Police.

A 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released on bail with strict conditions until March 14.

Mr Lawrence’s siblings, John and Shelley, said: “Paul was the kindest man that would help anyone. He would light up the darkest of rooms with his smile and cheeky laugh.

“Our hearts are not only broken but they’re totally ripped apart.”

His daughters, Louise and Josephine, also released a statement through Sussex Police describing their father as “full of happiness” and “loved by all who knew him”.

They said: “He was a family man who devoted his life to his children and grandchildren, and he was immensely proud of everything they achieved.

“Paul was a true representation of what every man should be or should aspire to be. Kind, generous, and always laughing or smiling with the most reassuring smiley eyes.

“Our dad was our hero, our strength, our everything.”

The pair added that “all we can hope for is justice” as the police investigation continues.

Mr Lawrence’s mother Marie also described how she “can’t visualise a world without him”, while step-daughter Chloe said he was a “special and endearing person”.

Officers are continuing with house to house inquiries and forensic analysis of the scene as they urge witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and we have no information at this time to suggest a weapon was involved.”

Anyone with information or mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact the police quoting Operation Sett or Crimestoppers anonymously.