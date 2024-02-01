International expert panel for AI Safety report unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
International expert panel for AI Safety report unveiled

By Press Association
An international scientific report is to examine the risks of artificial intelligence (Alamy/PA)
Industry experts including the chief technology officer of Sony and the UN envoy on technology have been named among the advisers working on a major international report on AI safety.

Announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the UK-hosted AI Safety Summit in November, the first-of-its-kind international scientific report will examine the risks of cutting edge artificial intelligence.

A total of 32 experts have been unveiled as part of the expert advisory panel which will work on the report, including representatives from 30 leading AI nations who attended the AI Safety Summit, as well as representatives from the EU and UN.

Chief Government scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean has been named as the UK’s representative on the panel, alongside figures from nations including France, Germany, Japan and Australia – and also the US and China.

Dr Hiroaki Kitano, chief technology officer of Japanese tech giant Sony is among the panellists, as is UN tech envoy Amandeep Gill and Saif M Khan, senior adviser to the secretary for critical and emerging technologies at the US department of commerce.

China has nominated Dr Yi Zeng, professor at the institute of automation within the Chinese academy of sciences, as its representative.

The panel and report is lead by Canadian computer scientist Professor Yoshua Bengio, considered one of the “godfathers of AI”.

The report will be used shape debate and discussion at future AI Safety Summits – with two scheduled to take place during 2024, hosted by South Korea and France.

“The International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety will be a landmark publication, bringing the best scientific research on the risks and capabilities of frontier AI development under one roof,” Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said.

“The report is one part of the enduring legacy of November’s AI Safety Summit, and I am delighted that countries who agreed the Bletchley Declaration will join us in its development.

“The International Expert Advisory Panel will ensure a diverse range of opinions are contributing to the report, as we continue to lead the global conversation on the safe development of AI.”

The year in AI
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the AI safety summit (Leon Neal/PA)

Professor Bengio said: “I’m delighted to confirm the breadth of international talent who will be working on the International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety.

“The publication will be an important tool in helping to inform the discussions at AI safety summits being held by the Republic of Korea and France later this year, bringing together the best scientific research on advanced AI safety.

“Countries who agreed to the Bletchley Declaration will all have a hand in its writing, building on the legacy of November’s summit at Bletchley Park and ensuring discussions on AI safety will continue to be an international endeavour.”