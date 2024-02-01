Greta Thunberg arrives at court for trial over Mayfair oil protest

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has arrived at court to be tried for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.

Thunberg, 21, from Sweden, was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

She arrived at the same court just after 9am on Thursday for a trial expected to last two days.

She made her way past media and environmental protesters demonstrating “in solidarity” with the defendants.

Wearing a grey jacket, Thunberg smiled at photographers outside court.