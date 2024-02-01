Exhibition to open marking Julian Assange’s many awards and honours

An exhibition marking the many awards and honours given to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is to be held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The move comes ahead of his final appeal against being extradited to the United States to face charges under the Espionage Act.

Assange, who has been held in London’s Belmarsh prison for almost five years, will have his final appeal heard in the High Court on February 20 and 21.

His supporters say he faces 175 years in prison if he is extradited.

His campaign against extradition is supported by human rights and journalists organisations across the world.

The exhibition, titled The Assange Case: Awards and Rewards, is scheduled to take place during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg from February 6-8.

It will showcase the many awards and honours Julian Assange has received, including Australia’s Walkley Foundation Award for Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism and the German Konrad Wolf Prize.

His wife Stella Assange; Dominique Pradalie, president of the International Federation Of Journalists; German writer Günter Wallraff and a lawyer for Assange will be in attendance at the formal inauguration on February 6.

In a statement, the group said: “The Free Assange campaign wholeheartedly welcomes the exhibition in Strasbourg to highlight the importance of Julian Assange’s case for the future of journalism as his case reaches its final stage in Britain. None of us are free, until Julian Assange is free.”